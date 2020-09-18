Corporate America seeks to turn out the vote

Retail News
Corporate America seeks to turn out the voteThe Washington Post 09/17/2020
Best Buy plans to delay store openings by two hours on Election Day. Patagonia is working with Vote Forward to have employees try to turn out infrequent voters interested in environmental issues. These and many other businesses across American are actively working to drive civic engagement and participation in the electoral process.
Discussions
