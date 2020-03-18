Costco acquires logistics firm from Sears

Retail News
Costco acquires logistics firm from SearsThe Seattle Times 03/18/2020
Costco has agreed to pay $1 billion in cash to acquire Innovel Solutions from Transform Holdco, the parent company of Sears and Kmart. Innovel operates 11 distribution centers and more than 100 other facilities for final delivery. It will continue to serve Sears and other retailers after the deal with Costco is finalized.
