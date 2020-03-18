Retail News

Costco acquires logistics firm from Sears

The Seattle Times 03/18/2020

Costco has agreed to pay $1 billion in cash to acquire Innovel Solutions from Transform Holdco, the parent company of Sears and Kmart. Innovel operates 11 distribution centers and more than 100 other facilities for final delivery. It will continue to serve Sears and other retailers after the deal with Costco is finalized.

