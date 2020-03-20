Costco bans returns of hoarded toilet paper

Retail News
Costco bans returns of hoarded toilet paperWomen's Health/Yahoo Lifestyle 03/20/2020
Costco has posted notices that it is no longer accepting returns of bottled water, Lysol, paper towels, rice, sanitizing wipes and toilet paper. The warehouse club has placed limits on the purchases of these products after customers began hoarding items, sometimes for resale at much higher prices, when the novel coronavirus outbreak began in the U.S.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!