Costco can’t keep up with demand for some products as coronavirus fears grow

Retail News
Costco can’t keep up with demand for some products as coronavirus fears growReuters 03/06/2020
Costco’s supply chain is under strain from a run on its stock of essentials. The company, which has seen member traffic to its clubs climb with the outbreak of the coronavirus, has seen high demand for bleach, bottled water, dry grocery items, sanitizing wipes, sanitizers and water filtration products.
