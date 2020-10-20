Costco cocoa bombs are a TikTok hit

Retail News
Costco cocoa bombs are a TikTok hitFast Company 10/20/2020
Costco sells cocoa bombs — hollowed-out spheres of chocolate, filled with marshmallows, sprinkles and other treats. When submerged into a cup of hot milk, the bomb releases its contents to make a gooey treat. For those who aren’t Costco members, a host of TikTok videos have popped up offering viewers ways to make their own cocoa bombs at home.
Discussions
