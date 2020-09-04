Costco posts same-store sales gain as customers stocked up in March

Retail News
Costco posts same-store sales gain as customers stocked up in MarchReuters 04/09/2020
Same-store sales at Costco increased 10.7 percent for the five weeks ending April 5. The warehouse club also saw its e-commerce business jump 48.3 percent during the same period. The retailer was forced to place quantity limits on some products, such as bottled water and bleach, after members began hoarding the items over fears related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!