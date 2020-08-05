Costco reports first monthly sales decline since 2009

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

The last time Costco reported a monthly sales decline was in July 2009. The warehouse club retailer saw its same-store sales fall 4.7 percent for the four-weeks ending May 3 as stay-at-home orders and social distancing rules forced consumers to cut back on store visits and buy online. The retailer said the biggest hit it took was earlier in April as it saw “week-to-week improvement in sales and traffic for all four weeks.”