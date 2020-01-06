Coty names fourth new CEO in four years

Retail News
Coty names fourth new CEO in four yearsThe Wall Street Journal 06/01/2020
Coty Inc. has named company chairman Peter Harf as its new chief executive officer. The hiring of Mr. Harf is considered a surprise. He is also one of two managing partners of JAB Holding Co., which is Coty’s largest shareholder. JAB also includes Keurig DrPepper, Krispy Kreme, Panera Bread, Peet’s Coffee among its portfolio holdings.
