Coty names fourth new CEO in four years

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Coty Inc. has named company chairman Peter Harf as its new chief executive officer. The hiring of Mr. Harf is considered a surprise. He is also one of two managing partners of JAB Holding Co., which is Coty’s largest shareholder. JAB also includes Keurig DrPepper, Krispy Kreme, Panera Bread, Peet’s Coffee among its portfolio holdings.