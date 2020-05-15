COVID-19 claims the life of seventh Amazon worker

Retail News

Fast Company

A worker at an Amazon.com warehouse in Indianapolis has died after being infected with COVID-19. That makes seven Amazon warehouse employees in the U.S. that have died as a result of complications associated with the novel coronavirus. An Amazon spokesperson said the company immediately notified all workers within the building after receiving the news. “His family and loved ones are in our thoughts, and we are supporting his fellow colleagues in the days ahead,” the company said in a statement. Fast Company reports that at least 800 people working in Amazon warehouses have tested positive for COVID-19 to date.