COVID-19 closes some reopened restaurants in Florida

A spike in cases of COVID-19 in Florida has led some restaurants that reopened last week to close after the establishments became aware that patrons had tested positive for the virus. Lynch’s Irish Pub in the Jacksonville Beach area was forced to close after 15 people who visited the business came down with the novel coronavirus. Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Florida topped 2,000 for two consecutive days over the weekend, breaking records set when the pandemic was first identified there in March.