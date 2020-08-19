Retail News

COVID-19 continues to change where consumers shop

The New York Times 08/18/2020

Customer traffic to U.S. businesses last week was down 20 percent vs. last year, according to an analysis of foot traffic based on cellphone location data from more than 15 million people. Reduced customer counts at brick-and-mortar restaurants and retail stores are expected to continue to have a profound effect on jobs and economic activity.

