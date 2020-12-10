COVID-19 Essentials is built for this moment in time

Retail News
COVID-19 Essentials is built for this moment in timeThe New York Times 10/11/2020
COVID-19 Essentials is a retailer that, as its name suggests, sells products intended to help its customers deal with the challenges associated with living life during a pandemic. “I can’t wait to go out of business eventually,” said Nadav Benimetzky, a Miami retailer who founded the concept which now has eight locations around the country.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!