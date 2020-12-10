Retail News

COVID-19 Essentials is built for this moment in time

The New York Times 10/11/2020

COVID-19 Essentials is a retailer that, as its name suggests, sells products intended to help its customers deal with the challenges associated with living life during a pandemic. “I can’t wait to go out of business eventually,” said Nadav Benimetzky, a Miami retailer who founded the concept which now has eight locations around the country.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!