Retail News

COVID-19 forcing more adult kids to move back with their parents

USA Today 09/24/2020

About two-thirds of parents say they are providing some financial support to kids who have had their jobs and incomes affected by the novel coronavirus. One in five adult kids has moved back with their parents as a result. “This trend of adult children moving back at home was something we saw a lot of out of the Great Recession,” said Troy Frerichs, vice president of investment services at Country Financial. “Now you are seeing it happen again.”

