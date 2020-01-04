COVID-19 has changed consumer attitudes about marketing messages

Retail News

Kit Yarrow, a consumer psychologist and author who has worked with consumer brands and malls, says that the disruption brought about by the coronavirus outbreak has changed the ways consumers react to marketing messages. “When people feel wounded and fearful, we very naturally look for allies,” she said. “For the businesses that look warm and generous and caring during this crisis … rather than impersonal and bureaucratic, there’s truly an opportunity to have longer term, deeper relationship with consumers.”