COVID-19 made clear that IKEA’s online ops needed work

IKEA needed a hack for how to do e-commerce right and it has received some hard lessons since the novel coronavirus has hit markets all around the world where the company does business. The retailer has said it is “investing like never before” in its digital platforms and home delivery but customer complaints shared in social media suggest it still has a ways to go before getting it right.
