Retail News

Crate & Barrel CEO steps down

Chicago Tribune 07/02/2020

Veela Montgomery, CEO of Crate & Barrel for nearly three years, will leave the retailer on Aug. 1. Ms. Montgomery, who has been credited with integrating the chain’s online and store operations, the growth of its CB2 brand and the launch of The Table at Crate restaurant concept, informed the company’s board of her decision to pursue other opportunities.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!