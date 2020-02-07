Crate & Barrel CEO steps down

Retail News
Crate & Barrel CEO steps downChicago Tribune 07/02/2020
Veela Montgomery, CEO of Crate & Barrel for nearly three years, will leave the retailer on Aug. 1. Ms. Montgomery, who has been credited with integrating the chain’s online and store operations, the growth of its CB2 brand and the launch of The Table at Crate restaurant concept, informed the company’s board of her decision to pursue other opportunities.
