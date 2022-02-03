C&S is bringing Grand Union back from the dead

Retail News

Supermarket News

C&S Wholesale Grocers is revising the Grand Union supermarket banner with plans to open 11 supermarkets in New York and Vermont. Ten of the Grand Union locations are having grand openings this week. “The Grand Union stores are back and better than ever. We have taken an iconic brand that everyone loved and leveraged our best-in-class retail strategies to take this legendary brand to the next level,” C&S Wholesale Grocers CEO Bob Palmer said in a statement. “Shoppers will get great prices and an extensive selection of fresh and grocery staples. These stores have been specially designed and stocked to ensure braggingly happy customers with a customized local assortment.”