Cub Foods opens stores for 24 hours

Minneapolis Star Tribune

Cub Foods is now operating 24 of its stores 24-hours a day as the chain responds to consumer demand for groceries during the coronavirus outbreak. “Consumers expect grocery stores to be there for them, and in times of a natural disaster, we’re the last to close and the first to open,” said Mike Stigers, Cub CEO. “That’s a responsibility we take seriously, and that’s why our work is essential now.” Mr. Stigers also said that the grocer is taking the appropriate steps to protect its workers and said expanded hours provide associates with more shift options to address their personal needs.