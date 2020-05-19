Retail News

Customer traffic is mixed as retail stores reopen in Minnesota

Minneapolis Star Tribune 05/19/2020

Minnesotans mostly stayed home even as the states allowed retail shops to reopen with capacity limits and social distancing rules. Some that ventured out said they were glad to be able to shop in-person after months of buying items online. Others wondered why they didn’t just stay at home to order the items that they needed.

