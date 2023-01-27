CVS and Walmart are cutting pharmacy hours

Retail News
CVS and Walmart are cutting pharmacy hoursThe Wall Street Journal 01/27/2023
CVS plans to reduce pharmacy hours in roughly two-thirds of its drugstores beginning in March. Walmart in the same month will begin closing its pharmacies at 7 p.m. instead of 9 p.m. at most of its stores. A shortage of pharmacists and techs has forced many retailers to alter their hours of operation in recent years.
Discussions
