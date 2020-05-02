CVS cuts former Aetna CEO from its board

Retail News

Hartford Courant

Mark Bertolini, the former CEO of Aetna, which merged with CVS Health in 2018, said he was forced off the pharmacy giant’s board of directors. “With the bulk of the integration behind us and the Aetna business performing strongly, the board felt it was the right time for Mark to focus on his other endeavors,” said T.J. Crawford, a CVS spokesman, in a statement. Mr. Bertolini denied that the integration from the two companies was near completion.