CVS makes business connection between affordable housing and health

Retail News

Forbes

CVS Health invested $67 million last year to create more than 2,200 affordable homes with support services in 24 cities. This year, it plans to invest another $75 million in a similar effort. “Providing affordable housing options to people who are facing significant challenges can be their first step on a path to better health,” Karen Lynch, CVS Health’s executive vice president and president of Aetna said. “However, we understand that more support is often needed. That is why we work with community organizations to provide access to services such as independent living skills, cooking and nutrition, financial literacy, health information classes, resident outreach and engagement, client-centered treatment plans and social support.”