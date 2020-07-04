CVS opens two new COVID-19 testing drive-throughs

Retail News

Reuters/The New York Times

CVS Health has opened two new COVID-10 drive-through testing sites, one in Georgia and another in Rhode Island. The sites are making use of new, faster tests that can deliver results in a matter of minutes. The drugstore giant expects to be able to administer about 1,000 tests per day at each site. “We want to get some experience under our belt with these sites and understand exactly sort of what the volume looks like. And we’ll also be improving the logistics associated with each of the sites over time,” said Troy Brennan, chief medical offer at CVS.