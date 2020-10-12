CVS ready to send 10K staffers to immunize seniors in nursing homes

Retail News
CVS ready to send 10K staffers to immunize seniors in nursing homesCNBC 12/10/2020
CVS Health CEO Larry Merlo said the drugstore giant will be able to administer COVID-19 vaccines “into the arms of some of our most vulnerable populations” within 24 to 48 hours of receiving shipments of the drugs. CVS and Walgreens agreed in October to a work with the federal government to administer vaccinations to staff and residents of long-term care facilities.
Discussions
