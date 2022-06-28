CVS, Rite Aid and Walmart among pharmacies limiting Plan B pill purchases

Retail News
CVS, Rite Aid and Walmart among pharmacies limiting Plan B pill purchasesThe Wall Street Journal 06/28/2022
The Plan B emergency contraceptive is in short supply following the decision last week by the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down Rowe v. Wade and end the guaranteed right of women to abortion. Planned Parenthood has advised women against stocking up on emergency contraceptives since the medicines have limited shelf lives.
