CVS to make free Rx deliveries following coronavirus outbreak

Retail News

USA Today

CVS is delivering prescription medicines to its customers for free as the drugstore chain seeks to deal with the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. “The latest steps we’re taking will help ensure patients of all ages have every option available to them when it comes to filling prescriptions,” Troyen Brennan, executive vice president and chief medical officer for CVS Health, said in a statement. “As long as COVID-19 continues to be a threat, we’ll maintain a relentless focus on how best to serve our patients, members and customers.”