D.C. sues Instacart over deceptive practices

Karl Racine, the attorney general of Washington, D.C., has filed a lawsuit against Instacart, charging the grocery delivery service with deceiving consumers into thinking that extra service fees they were paying were tips for workers when they were not. “Instacart used these deceptive fees to cover its operating costs while simultaneously failing to pay D.C. sales taxes,” Mr. Racine said in a statement. “We filed suit to force Instacart to honor its legal obligations, pay D.C. the taxes it owes, and return millions of dollars to District consumers the company deceived.”