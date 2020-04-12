Del Taco agrees to pay $1.25M to settle sexual harassment suit

Retail News

Daily Bulletin

Del Taco has agreed to pay plaintiffs $1.25 million in a sexual harassment suit. The restaurant chain has also agreed to provide training to all employees on anti-discrimination laws with a focus on sexual harassment. “Young employees may be especially vulnerable to workplace harassment,” said Rosa Viramontes, who heads the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s district office in Los Angeles. “It is important for employers to recognize this and create policies and practices that ensure a safe and harassment-free work environment.”