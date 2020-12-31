Delaware plastic bag ban to begin January 1st

Retail News
Delaware plastic bag ban to begin January 1stDover Post 12/30/2020
As of January 1, Delaware shoppers of supermarkets and other large retailers will no longer be able to get single-use plastic shopping bags. Small stores are not affected. Safeway is discontinuing plastic bags but will offer paper and reusable bags for sale. Food Lion will sell reusable bags and offer paper bags for free.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!