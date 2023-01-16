Deloitte: Retailers see consumers cutting back in 2023

Retail News
Deloitte: Retailers see consumers cutting back in 2023Morningstar 01/14/2023
In a survey of 50 retail execs representing companies with $10 billion+ in annual sales, “nearly all” said they are worried about continuing to pass on higher supply costs in consumer pricing and feel that the overall result will be less consumption from shoppers in 2023. And yet, the greatest concern raised among respondents was filling job positions in a market that seems to increasingly give workers more negotiating leverage.
Discussions
