Retail News

Dick’s is removing firearms from 440 more stores

CNBC 03/10/2020

Dick’s Sporting Goods announced plans to remove firearms from another 440 stores this year. The retail chain, which began discontinuing gun sales after the 2018 shooting at a high school in Parkland, FL, posted a 5.3 percent gain in same-store sales during the fourth quarter, ahead of the three percent consensus among analysts. It reported earnings per share of $1.32, better than Wall Street’s forecast of $1.22. Shares of Dick’s stock were up 12 percent on the news in premarket trading.

