Dick’s is removing firearms from 440 more stores

Retail News

CNBC

Dick’s Sporting Goods announced plans to remove firearms from another 440 stores this year. The retail chain, which began discontinuing gun sales after the 2018 shooting at a high school in Parkland, FL, posted a 5.3 percent gain in same-store sales during the fourth quarter, ahead of the three percent consensus among analysts. It reported earnings per share of $1.32, better than Wall Street’s forecast of $1.22. Shares of Dick’s stock were up 12 percent on the news in premarket trading.