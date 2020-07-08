Dick’s Sporting Goods is still opening lots of stores

Retail News
Dick’s Sporting Goods is still opening lots of storesPR Newswire 08/06/2020
In August, Dick’s will open 11 new locations in various formats across nine states, according to a press release, adding to the sporting goods retailer’s 726 existing stores. Four will be Dick’s Sporting Goods stores, one a combination Dick’s and Golf Galaxy location, five will be Dick’s Sporting Goods Warehouse Sale stores and one will be in the Overtime by Dick’s Sporting Goods format.
