Dick’s Sporting Goods is still opening lots of stores

In August, Dick’s will open 11 new locations in various formats across nine states, according to a press release, adding to the sporting goods retailer’s 726 existing stores. Four will be Dick’s Sporting Goods stores, one a combination Dick’s and Golf Galaxy location, five will be Dick’s Sporting Goods Warehouse Sale stores and one will be in the Overtime by Dick’s Sporting Goods format.