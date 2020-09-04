Retail News

Dick’s Sporting Goods puts most of its employees on furlough

CNN 04/08/2020

Dick’s Sporting Goods has announced that it is furloughing a “significant number” of its 40,000 employees. “It is our goal that when this crisis subsides, we will welcome back our teammates, open our doors and get back to the business we love of serving athletes and our communities,” the retailer said in a statement.

