Dick’s Sporting Goods smashes quarterly sales records

Dick’s Sporting Goods smashes quarterly sales recordsTheStreet 08/26/2020
Dick’s Sporting Goods reported a 20.7 percent increase in same-store sales as consumers looked to purchase fitness and outdoor products while being forced to stay at home due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The retailer’s online business jumped 194 percent and earnings per share were up 155 percent, both quarterly improvement records over the same period in 2019.
