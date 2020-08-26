Retail News

Dick’s Sporting Goods smashes quarterly sales records

TheStreet 08/26/2020

Dick’s Sporting Goods reported a 20.7 percent increase in same-store sales as consumers looked to purchase fitness and outdoor products while being forced to stay at home due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The retailer’s online business jumped 194 percent and earnings per share were up 155 percent, both quarterly improvement records over the same period in 2019.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!