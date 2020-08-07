Retail News

Dick’s, Target and Walmart stop selling Washington Redskins merchandise

USA Today 07/06/2020

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target and Walmart have all pulled merchandise bearing the Washington Redskins name and logo from their stores and websites. The football team has long been criticized by those believing its team name is a racial slur demeaning to Native Americans. Last week, FedEx, which sponsors the team’s stadium in Maryland, formally requested that it change its name.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!