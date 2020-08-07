Dick’s, Target and Walmart stop selling Washington Redskins merchandise

Retail News
Dick’s, Target and Walmart stop selling Washington Redskins merchandiseUSA Today 07/06/2020
Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target and Walmart have all pulled merchandise bearing the Washington Redskins name and logo from their stores and websites. The football team has long been criticized by those believing its team name is a racial slur demeaning to Native Americans. Last week, FedEx, which sponsors the team’s stadium in Maryland, formally requested that it change its name.
Discussions
