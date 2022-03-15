Direct-to-consumer brands face tough going

Retail News
Direct-to-consumer brands face tough goingCNBC 03/14/2022
An analysis of direct-to-consumer brands by Big Technology finds that most are having difficulty growing sales as they deal with falling margins and, in some cases, business losses. “The supply chain is destroying a lot of these DTC brands,” said Eric Bandholz, founder of Beardbrand. “They’re so heavily dependent on China for their products, and shipping costs of bulk containers have gone up astronomically.”
