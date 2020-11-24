Discounters moving to grab up beauty sales lost from malls

Retail News

CNBC

The beauty category, once dominated by department stores, is experiencing a seismic shift. Although sales are generally down this year due to lifestyle changes, consumers who are shying away from mall-based stores, are looking online for beauty supplies. Seeing the opportunity to capture foot traffic and online sales, Target has partnered with Ulta to flesh out its beauty offerings and Kohl’ s has set a goal of at least tripling its sales in the category by working with smaller, indie beauty brands.