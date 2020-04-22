Discounters with no e-commerce options waiting out COVID-19

Retail News

Bloomberg/The Dallas Morning News

T.JX Cos., which owns HomeGoods, Marshalls and T.J. Maxx, has not only shut its stores but its e-commerce operations, as well. Other discounters, including Burlington Stores and Ross, didn’t have an e-commerce presence before the novel coronavirus led them to close stores. Now, all of the above are just waiting out the virus with plans to turn the misfortunes of other retailers into opportunities for their own businesses.