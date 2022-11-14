The stigma around secondhand gifting is fading away
With inflation top of mind for many, surveys show consumers are more eager to buy secondhand items as holiday gifts this year to save money.
Deloitte’s “2022 Holiday Retail Survey” found that 32 percent of holiday gifters plan to buy resale items, up from 30 percent in 2021. The top reasons were:
- To save money overall — 64 percent against 55 percent last year;
- To afford something that’s a little nicer — 49 percent versus 38 percent;
- To be ethical — 43 percent against 42 percent;
- To try different types of products — 37 percent against 28 percent.
Among surveyed retail execs, 48 planned to sell refurbished or used products this holiday season.
ThredUP’s “Thrift for the Holidays” report found that nearly half of consumers are considering gifting secondhand items this holiday season. The top reasons: searching for savings, 56 percent; wanting to shop more sustainably, 54 percent; and wanting to give a gift that’s unique, 34 percent.
Other factors included 52 percent expressing concerns about the rising prices of popular gifts and one-third believing limited inventory will make it difficult to find gifts. A majority, 62 percent, felt buying secondhand apparel/fashion gifts is more socially acceptable now than five years ago, and two-thirds (72 percent of Gen-Z) were open to receiving a secondhand gift.
A survey from OfferUp, the mobile resale marketplace, found the biggest driving factor in consumer’s willingness to purchase pre-owned holiday gifts was inflation, cited by 51 percent; followed by the need to find out-of-stock gifts, 29 percent; avoiding shipping delays, 27 percent; and avoiding the stress of in-store shopping, 26 percent. Three-quarters were more open to gifting pre-owned items, while 82 percent were more open to receiving pre-owned gifts.
Among retailers expanding resale options is Amazon.com, which in October announced a partnership with reseller What Goes Around Comes Around to bring pre-owned handbags from Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Hermès and other fashion houses to the site. Amazon Fashion president Muge Erdirik Dogan told WWD, “We are excited to bring Amazon’s joyful shopping experience, convenience, and fast shipping to pre-loved luxury product shopping.”
Managing Director, GlobalData
There are many drivers of the booming secondhand market, including resale gifting. Some of them like sustainability, finding unique and interesting items, and saving money have been around for a while. However with inflation still running rampant there is now even more emphasis on saving money and finding value for money. All of this is underpinned by a decline in the stigma around giving and receiving secondhand gifts and an expansion of the number of retailers offering resale.
Mark Ryski, Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
It’s great that secondhand buying and gifting is now more socially acceptable. But it sounds like the primary motive is inflation/price/value. Any sustainability pluses are a dividend, not a driver. It will be interesting in a year or two when hopefully inflation won’t be an issue. Will sustainability ever rise to be the main motivation in buying and gifting secondhand product?
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
The stigma around used items has faded in part because of economic and environmental concerns, but more because secondhand companies have cracked the customers experience code. When my ThredUp blazer comes carefully wrapped in tissue paper with a gold seal and packaged like it’s brand new, the feeling of buying “used” disappears and the product takes on all the excitement and delight of one that is new.
Mark Heckman, Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Etiquette states that even when you don’t like a gift you should accept it with gratitude.
Good luck with that.
It’s human nature to judge the gifts we are given. Before I would ever give a thrifted gift I would need to know that the person I was giving it to would be accepting of such a gift.
I know people who would be thrilled to receive a thoughtful thrifted gift, and I know others who would be horrified. This is retail pushing a trend. It’s not yet socially acceptable to give used items as gifts. We may be there someday but we’re not there yet.
Jenn McMillen, Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
It’s the gift that matters, not the box it comes in. I love the idea of secondhand gifting, especially for items that are durable and have plenty of use left for the recipient.