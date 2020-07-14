Will battery power energize retailing performance?
Battery technology has continually powered evolutionary change across all aspects of society, ever since Italian physicist Alessandro Volta invented the very first battery in 1800. More recently, Apple’s introduction of the iPhone in 2007 and other battery powered devices have forever changed the retail landscape. Right now, battery-powered devices are the unsung heroes of an ongoing digital revolution that includes electric vehicles, drones and the vast spectrum of Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Estimates put the number of connected devices in the world today at 50 billion.
We live in a nanosecond world where batteries have fueled shopper expectations for mobility, immediacy, flexibility, transparency and sustainability along the entire shopping journey. Almost every aspect of our lives is facilitated by a connected mobile device. How many of us long for the day when our mobile device will last an entire week before needing to be recharged?
Evolving shopper expectations continue to drive retailers to adapt. Merchants, knowing the continuing value and importance of the physical store to success, are constantly challenged to match e-commerce strategies with in-store experiences. To that end, retailers have been experimenting with and testing a wide array of in-store technologies, including digital signage, electronic shelf labels (ESLs), radio frequency identification (RFID) technology, video analytics, robotics, beacons and automated check-out. Just think of all the technologies required to deliver the “Amazon Go” automated store experience.
While wireless data transmission and communication have become ubiquitous, many technologies require AC-power and are therefore constrained by access to 120V — a rare luxury in a large store. The operational and infrastructure constraints as well as the installation and implementation costs associated with powering in-store technologies have limited their acceptance and use. The cost of running a single AC-power drop to a specific floor location can be $1,200 – $1,500.
Many European retailers, including Carrefour, Marks & Spencer and SPAR, have adopted the use of battery powered ESLs and E-ink (digital paper) because of their respective sustainability benefits. Many other battery-powered devices are focused on improving supply chain efficiencies and addressing retail’s operational challenges and, if the past is any indicator, we’re just getting started.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: In what ways do you believe new battery and wireless power technologies will influence retailing in the near- and longer term? Are there any specific applications that you think hold the biggest potential — supply chain, marketing, customer experience, store operations, etc.?
So many of the technologies needed to digitally transform a retail store and retail operations in general rely on battery technology. Inventory scanners, shop-floor robots, beacons and customer scanners are all examples. In addition there could well be other areas that as battery technology improves become more easily adopted – for example a smart shelf that did not require a fixed power supply could be implemented without a complete store redesign. In the supply chain too, the ability to monitor products in order to understand the provenance of products could be enhanced in this way.
As technology has continued to push into the physical retail space, powering it has been one limiting factor. The real barrier to broad deployment has been the technology’s lack of effectiveness. While adding AC drops is expensive once a store is built, adding them during construction is much more cost effective. That hasn’t been done because most of the in-store tools like ESLs or end cap video displays don’t deliver benefits over time.
I believe that battery power and 5G will finally deliver the promise of real-time retail. We have been mired in a 50-year-old paradigm where we are constantly looking at yesterday’s data. Inventory is through last night not now/today/this minute so we constantly disappoint our customers on their journey. We limit the creativity of our marketing so we communicate with them when they are not in the store rather than real time where we can make a difference. I’m sick of ridiculously long receipts that promise a discount or reward on my NEXT trip. With longer battery life and 5G we will be able to revolutionize the customer journey to be whatever we and our customers want. Whether it is social significance, sustainability, environmental impact or diversity of a customer’s journey we will be able to bring that journey to life by leveraging these enabling technologies.
Very interesting article and point-of-view, Adrian! I suspect that as battery life continues to extend, apps that fuel remote device installations will extend and expand as well. The possibilities for value are limited only by the imagination of retailers and their software developers. I am excited to see what the future holds!
Retailers will continue to push the boundaries between traditional brick/mortar and the technology-powered brick/mortar. It’s been happening for years, but in pockets and with little scale. The new normal of connected everything coexisting with socially distant salad bars is going to push retailers to re-evaluate smart technology investments.
Electronic shelf labels (ESL) hold the potential for both sustainability benefits and communications efficiencies and, may be a good place for curious retailers to start. It’s no surprise that industry giants like Kroger and Walmart have already been exploring this space with pilots and in-store tests. While costs and infrastructure certainly require lofty considerations, so do the long-term benefits.