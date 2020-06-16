Will personalization work for produce?
A new California-based subscription service plans to provide consumers with access to produce from their exclusive plot on an indoor farm with the ability to customize their crops.
Described as “Farming as a Service” and aimed at urban communities, Willo will launch in August in South Bay, CA for residents within 20 miles of Santa Clara. Expansion to Los Angeles, San Diego, New York and Washington D.C. are planned in the next 24 months.
The membership process is described by Willo as follows:
- Signup – Reserve your own “farm plot” and choose the plan that’s right for you.
- Design – Configure your portion of Willo’s Farm to grow your favorite produce.
- Deliver – Enjoy touchless delivery to your home or business.
“Personalization exists everywhere except for the food industry; and we’re here to give the market what they are asking for,” said Samuel Bertram, co-founder and CEO, in a statement. “By letting people configure their own plot in Willo’s farm, we can grow the specific fruits and vegetables they desire, while making recommendations tailored to their health needs.”
The service is launching with packaged salads and will add fruits and vegetables as Willo’s farming capabilities scale.
For $99, members receive 10 kits (5 oz. of produce) a month delivered on a bi-weekly basis, calculating to $9.90 per kit.
The premium pricing reflects Willo’s stated commitment to sustainable farming:
- Automated farming techniques remove pesticides and contamination and result in essentially zero water consumption.
- Willo delivers within 20 miles of the farm, and the consumers’ hands are the first to touch it.
- Automation and AI technology enables Willo to capture not only fundamental data like CO2 levels, temperature and humidity, but critical imagery data on the whole plant in a variety of spectra at high frequency to leverage computer-based learning and remote operation.
Willo becomes the direct-to-consumer brand of OnePointOne, a startup seeking to automate indoor plant production with a goal of producing the “highest quality plant material on Earth for the purpose of improving human health.” Cofounded by Mr. Bertram in 2017, OnePointOne has raised $12 million from investors, including YouTube cofounder Steve Chen, Saudi prince Khaled bin Alwaleed and Blackhorn Ventures.
- Willo to Provide New Direct-to-Consumer Vertical Farming Produce Delivery – Willo/Business Wire
- Willo
- Produce Startup Willo Launches DTC Program – Progressive Grocer
- High-tech vertical farming startup takes root in San Jose warehouse – San Jose Business Journal
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will Willo’s personalization scheme and convenience appeal to urban communities? How would you judge the potential to automate the vertical farming process vs. its challenges?
Join the Discussion!
9 Comments on "Will personalization work for produce?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
“For $99, members receive 10 kits (5 oz. of produce) a month delivered on a bi-weekly basis, calculating to $9.90 per kit.” Wait — a third of a pound of produce costs almost $10? Subscribers must be dainty eaters!
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
This. My exact thoughts as well!
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
Anything to modernize the consumers’ view of the produce category is a welcome addition. Behind the scenes, the agriculture business has certainly leveraged the newest technologies, however consumer-facing products have remained largely unchanged with few exceptions for years.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
Produce to me has always been a personal thing- I know what to look for and I know what I want. I like the personalization concept of this and see the potential for its growth but I question the price (did I read this as $9.90 for 5 ounces of produce every other week)? I understand the farming and sustainable aspects of it, but is that still cost prohibitive for most weekly produce shoppers?
Worldwide Director, Industry Strategy, Microsoft
Let’s do the math.. That equates to $1.99 per ounce.
Walmart today has Kale for 21 cents per ounce, and private label Organic Kale at 24.8 cents per ounce.
This appears to be a luxury that isn’t timed to current market conditions where consumers desire essentials at reasonable prices. Sustainability is still important, but economical family meals are more paramount right now.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
This is a new spin on something that has been around forever. Where I live organic produce is readily available via local farmers and co-ops. The difference here is the ability to customize your crops, and the right to say, “I’m a farmer!” because it was grown on a portion of Willo’s exclusive plot.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
The price is so out of whack at $30 per pound that it puts Whole Foods to shame and gives 1 percent of the 1 Percenters a pause. Even then I’d think there is market and these folks have done their due diligence.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
There are two strategies at work here; personalization and convenience. Both are very appealing to consumers. The key is to make the right offer to the right people. Willo should know their customers and act accordingly.
Founder | CEO, Female Brain Ai & Prefeye - Preference Science Technologies Inc.
I am a life-long super consumer of produce! What happened to nature? I just lost my appetite reading the technological benefits “my” little indoor greenhouse farm will experience under AI and ML. This is not personalization, just a man-made solution seeking to capitalize on the real thing — nature. If my little greenhouse farm was on Mars, I would get it.
FYI: Elon Musk plans to send one million people to Mars by 2050. Possibly this is the use case?