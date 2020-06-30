Disgruntled ex-worker kills one, injures four others at Walmart DC

Retail News
Disgruntled ex-worker kills one, injures four others at Walmart DCNBC News 06/28/2020
Louis Lane who was fired from his job at a Walmart distribution center in 2019 for failing to show up to a scheduled shift, drove his car into the facility’s lobby and then began shooting as he exited the car. One Walmart employee was murdered while four others were injured in the attack. The shooter was killed by police.
