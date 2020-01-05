Disinfecting products helped Clorox clean up in latest quarter

Retail News
Disinfecting products helped Clorox clean up in latest quarterTheStreet 05/01/2020
Clorox blew past Wall Street estimates for the company’s fiscal third-quarter as consumers stocked up on its bleach and other disinfecting products. Sales for the quarter came in at $1.78 billion compared to $1.55 billion in the same period last year. The consumer products company posted earnings per share of $1.89, above the $1.67 forecast by analysts.
