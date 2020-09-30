Disney lays off 28K theme park workers

Retail News

CNBC

The coronavirus pandemic has crushed Disney’s theme park business. The entertainment giant announced that it would lay off 28,000 workers, two-thirds working part-time jobs, as it seeks to bring its finances into line with current conditions. “As heartbreaking as it is to take this action, this is the only feasible option we have in light of the prolonged impact of COVID-19 on our business, including limited capacity due to physical distancing requirements and the continued uncertainty regarding the duration of the pandemic,” Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney’s theme park unit, said in a letter to employees.