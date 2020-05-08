Diversification helps CVS weather a COVID-19 quarter

Retail News

CNBC

Shares of CVS rose about 3 percent in pre-market trading today after the drug store retailer released strong second quarter results which management attributed largely to its diversified range of businesses. “The environment surrounding COVID-19 is accelerating our transformation, giving us new opportunities to demonstrate the power of our integrated offerings and the ability to deliver care to consumers in the community, in the home and in the palm of their hand which has never been more important,” said CVS Chief Executive Larry Merlo in a press release.