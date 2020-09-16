Diversity pledges bring modest change to corporate boards

Retail News
Diversity pledges bring modest change to corporate boardsThe New York Times 09/15/2020
Ethnic and racial minorities made up 10 percent of the corporate board members at 3,000 of the largest publicly traded companies in 2015. Today those same companies, many that made promises to promote diversity, have filled only 12.5 percent of board positions with minorities, according to an analysis by the Institutional Shareholder Services’ ESG division.
Discussions
