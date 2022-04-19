Dollar General store manager gets fired after TikTok videos go viral

Retail News
Dollar General store manager gets fired after TikTok videos go viralThe New York Times 04/18/2022
Dollar General recognized Mary Gundel as being in the top five percent of the chain’s store managers. Ms. Gundel, loved her job, but had some real issues with the working conditions she faced such as staff shortages, unscheduled deliveries and other issues. She critiqued what is was like to be working as a store manager with six videos she posted on TikTok. That got her fired.
