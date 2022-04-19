Retail News

Dollar General store manager gets fired after TikTok videos go viral

The New York Times 04/18/2022

Dollar General recognized Mary Gundel as being in the top five percent of the chain’s store managers. Ms. Gundel, loved her job, but had some real issues with the working conditions she faced such as staff shortages, unscheduled deliveries and other issues. She critiqued what is was like to be working as a store manager with six videos she posted on TikTok. That got her fired.

