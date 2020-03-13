Retail News

Dollar General thinks the coronavirus may be good for its business

Dollar General executives think its small-box stores may prove more attractive for shoppers looking to avoid large crowds at their big-box competitors due to the coronavirus crisis. CEO Todd Vassos, who expressed concern for those dealing with the consequences of the outbreak, said 75 percent of Americans live within seven miles of a Dollar General store.

