Dollar General to pay associates to get COVID-19 vaccine

Retail News

The Washington Post

Dollar General will compensate associates the equivalent of four hours of pay if they have to miss work to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The dollar store retailer, which employs 157,000 workers, is among the first companies to pay workers to get the vaccine. “We do not have an on-site pharmacy and currently do not have systems in place for employees to receive a vaccine at their work site,” according to a company statement. “We do not want our employees to have to choose between receiving a vaccine or coming to work.”