Dollywood to pay 100 percent of employees’ tuition

Dollywood will provide employees with 100 percent coverage of their tuition, fees and books. The program will be offered to 11,000 workers employed by Dollywood Parks & Resorts. “One of The Dollywood Foundation’s key tenets is to ‘learn more.’ This program is created with that very tenet in mind. We want our hosts to develop themselves through advanced learning to fulfill the foundation’s other tenets: care more, dream more and be more. When our hosts strive to grow themselves, it makes our business and our community a truly better place,” Eugene Naughton, president of The Dollywood Co., said in a statement.